‘Andor’ Season 2 Debuts to Nielsen Viewership High With 721 Million Minutes

New seasons of “You” and “The Last of Us” picked up steam, leading Nielsen’s streaming charts

Diego Luna in "Andor." (Lucasfilm)

“Andor” Season 2 debuted to a new weekly high viewership on Nielsen’s streaming charts.

“Andor,” which premiered the first three episodes of its second and final season on April 22, logged 721 million minutes on Disney+ during the week of April 21, according to Nielsen. The viewership marked a new weekly high for the series, making “Andor” rank as the week’s No. 10 most-watched streaming TV show during the week and the No. 5 most-watched streaming original series.

Of its total viewership for the week, 65% was dedicated to Season 2 drop, while the rest caught up on the first installment of the show.

