‘Andor’ Season 2 Debuts to Nielsen Viewership High With 721 Million Minutes

“Andor” Season 2 debuted to a new weekly high viewership on Nielsen’s streaming charts.

“Andor,” which premiered the first three episodes of its second and final season on April 22, logged 721 million minutes on Disney+ during the week of April 21, according to Nielsen. The viewership marked a new weekly high for the series, making “Andor” rank as the week’s No. 10 most-watched streaming TV show during the week and the No. 5 most-watched streaming original series.

Of its total viewership for the week, 65% was dedicated to Season 2 drop, while the rest caught up on the first installment of the show.