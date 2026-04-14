Sony to Produce Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Adaptation Produced by Jacksepticeye

Sony Pictures announced at CinemaCon that it will produce an animated feature film adaptation of the hit Playstation game “Bloodborne” with Sean McLoughlin, who is known to millions of his YouTube fans as Jacksepticeye, attached as producer.

Released in 2015, “Bloodborne” follows a hunter through a gothic city whose residents are infected with a bloodborne disease that turns them into fearsome beasts. Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s eldritch horror novels, the series became one of the biggest hits for the Playstation 4 and has become a hit franchise.

The film’s release date has not been set, but the project shows Sony Pictures’ growing commitment to plumbing the Playstation IP folio for potential film and TV projects, having found huge success with HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us.” Sony is also developing a live-action “Legend of Zelda” with Nintendo set for release in 2027