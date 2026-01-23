Business Insider Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Sales Step Down

CEO Barbara Peng shared Maggie Milnamow and Orlando Reece’s departures in a memo to staff Thursday

Maggie Milnamow and Orlando Reece exit Business Insider (Credit: Business Insider)
Maggie Milnamow and Orlando Reece exit Business Insider (Credit: Business Insider)

Business Insider saw the exits of two senior executives Thursday, Chief Revenue Officer Maggie Milnamow and Global Head of Sales Orlando Reece.

CEO Barbara Peng confirmed their departures in a memo to staff obtained by TheWrap.

Business Insider logo
Read Next
Business Insider Lays Off 21% of Staff

“Since joining four years ago, Maggie has had an outsized impact on Business Insider, and I’m deeply grateful to her for the energy, clarity and conviction she brought to our organization,” Peng wrote in a memo to staff. “Under her leadership, we deepened our client relationships — securing some of the largest partnerships in our company’s history — and raised the bar for how we serve partners in smart, meaningful ways. In addition, she led the launch of our events business, which is already off to a momentous start and exceeding expectations.”

“Orlando has been an important leader here, and we’re deeply grateful for the impact he’s had on our sales organization, our client relationships, and the teams he built and supported along the way,” she added. “Everyone who has worked with Orlando has experienced his rare ability to lift an entire room with his warmth and enthusiasm.”

As part of the company’s restructuring, Anthony DeMaio will step in as interim head of sales, reporting directly to Peng. He previously served as the senior vice president of finance and healthcare partnerships in the sales division of the company.

Hannah Diddams will step into an expanded role at the company, leading lead B2B marketing, creative studios, and the events business. Ryan Dadd, general manager of video, will continue to lead the business of video and report to Steve Lagnado.

The company has started the search for its next CRO.

Last May Business Insider laid off 20% of its staff. The move came as Business Insider pivoted to focus on events coverage, fully embracing AI and reducing their reliance on “traffic-sensitive businesses.”

The company is entering the third year of its transformation, according to its CEO. 2026 will see the company try to build a resilient, sustainable business by meeting our financial goals and making Business Insider a daily routine for its core audience.

Wired Logo
Read Next
Publications Including Wired, Business Insider Take Down Apparently Fake Articles by AI 'Freelance Writer'

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments