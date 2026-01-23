Business Insider Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Sales Step Down

Business Insider saw the exits of two senior executives Thursday, Chief Revenue Officer Maggie Milnamow and Global Head of Sales Orlando Reece.

CEO Barbara Peng confirmed their departures in a memo to staff obtained by TheWrap.

“Since joining four years ago, Maggie has had an outsized impact on Business Insider, and I’m deeply grateful to her for the energy, clarity and conviction she brought to our organization,” Peng wrote in a memo to staff. “Under her leadership, we deepened our client relationships — securing some of the largest partnerships in our company’s history — and raised the bar for how we serve partners in smart, meaningful ways. In addition, she led the launch of our events business, which is already off to a momentous start and exceeding expectations.”

“Orlando has been an important leader here, and we’re deeply grateful for the impact he’s had on our sales organization, our client relationships, and the teams he built and supported along the way,” she added. “Everyone who has worked with Orlando has experienced his rare ability to lift an entire room with his warmth and enthusiasm.”

As part of the company’s restructuring, Anthony DeMaio will step in as interim head of sales, reporting directly to Peng. He previously served as the senior vice president of finance and healthcare partnerships in the sales division of the company.

Hannah Diddams will step into an expanded role at the company, leading lead B2B marketing, creative studios, and the events business. Ryan Dadd, general manager of video, will continue to lead the business of video and report to Steve Lagnado.

The company has started the search for its next CRO.

Last May Business Insider laid off 20% of its staff. The move came as Business Insider pivoted to focus on events coverage, fully embracing AI and reducing their reliance on “traffic-sensitive businesses.”

The company is entering the third year of its transformation, according to its CEO. 2026 will see the company try to build a resilient, sustainable business by meeting our financial goals and making Business Insider a daily routine for its core audience.