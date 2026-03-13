BuzzFeed Expresses ‘Substantial Doubt’ It Can Stay in Business, Citing Continued Financial Hardship

BuzzFeed, the digital media empire that captured the attention of millennials in the mid-2010s through shareable listicles, viral video content and more, expressed “substantial doubt” Thursday about its ability to continue operations.

BuzzFeed leadership issued the business update in a Thursday earnings report, in which the company noted it was “exploring strategic options” as it faced “legacy commitments that are burdening the business.”

“While we’ve significantly reduced operating costs and real estate obligations, we’re still facing legacy commitments that are burdening the business,” Matt Omer, BuzzFeed’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. “We’re exploring strategic options to complete the work we started years ago and position the company to operate profitably on a sustainable basis.”

Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti noted, “We believe there is a gap between the value of our individual assets and our market capitalization that suggests significant unrecognized upside.”

He continued: “In 2026, our focus is demonstrating the value of our brands, Studio IP, and new AI apps to the market, and we’re actively exploring strategic options to close that value gap.”

While BuzzFeed was $165 million in debt just three years ago, it has since been reduced by more than 65%, according to BuzzFeed (which also owns Huffpost and Tasty). Still, the company reportedly posted a $57.3 million net loss in 2025 and lacks sufficient resources to cover its cash obligations over the next year.

The company increased an asset-backed loan to $45 million and secured an April 30 repayment extension, raising concerns amid unclear plans to address its capital needs.

BuzzFeed has struggled since going public in December 2021, reporting declining readership and shutting down its Pulitzer Prize-winning news arm in 2023.

Furthermore, BuzzFeed conducted a number of major layoffs in recent years, including in 2024, when 16% of the staff was cut after the sale of Complex.

BuzzFeed’s current market value sits at just below $27 million, a substantial decrease from the $1 billion it was once valued to be.