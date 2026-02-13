CAA Promotes 6 to Agent and Exec Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six Elevate trainees to the agent and executive ranks, the agency announced on Friday.

The promotions include Casey Fraser, Kevin Goldfinger, Jonathan Granville, Joy Jiu, Katherine McConnell and Chris Meyer.

Fraser has been promoted to Motion Picture Talent Agent. She began her career at CAA in 2020 as an intern in the Motion Picture Talent department and joined as an assistant in 2021, serving Maha Dakhil and Alexandra Trustman before being accepted into CAA Elevate in 2024. Fraser graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Journalism.

Goldfinger has been promoted to Sports Broadcasting Executive. He joined CAA in 2021 in the mailroom before moving into the Sports Broadcasting department as an assistant to Sports Broadcasting Co-Head Tom Young. Goldfinger graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Sports Business.

Granville has been promoted to Executive in CAA Executive Search, which specializes in recruiting C-level, senior and board-level executives in sports and entertainment globally. He began his career as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Austria before joining CAA. Granville earned his master’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Jiu has been promoted to Executive in Brand Consulting in Beijing. She joined CAA in 2019 and began her career in the running industry, holding roles with New York Road Runners and Runnar in China. Jiu earned her master’s degree in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from New York University.

McConnell has been promoted to Executive and Chief of Staff of Sports Broadcasting, led by Tom Young and Matt Kramer. She joined CAA Sports in 2022 as an assistant in Sports Broadcasting and began her career as a broadcasting intern for the San Antonio Spurs. McConnell graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Advertising.

Meyer has been promoted to Executive and will serve as Chief of Staff to CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett. He joined CAA in 2016 as a mailroom clerk before moving to the Motion Picture Literary department and serving as an assistant to Lovett.