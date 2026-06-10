CAA and TPG Team on $250 Million Holding Company Targeting Creator-Driven Media Businesses

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and TPG’s Integrated Media Company (IMC) have launched Compound Creative Holdings, a $250 million holding company aimed at acquiring and scaling businesses in the creator economy.

The new venture is designed to “acquire, operate, and grow a portfolio of leading Creator Economy businesses” while providing “patient capital, operational infrastructure, and commercial edge” to creators and entrepreneurs building media-driven companies.

According to the companies, Compound will partner with “the artists, entrepreneurs and independent voices of today who are reshaping entertainment.”

CAA executives Kevin Huvane, Jim Burtson and Maya Ho, along with IMC leaders Jon Miller, Ori Winitzer and Ben Loffredo, will oversee the venture as part of an executive committee. Tucker Brown, a longtime strategic advisor in the creator economy, will serve as managing partner following launch. CAA Creators agent Andrew Graham and CAA strategic development executive Adam Goldstein will act as advisors.

“The name ‘Compound’ captures the spirit of a creative community, one where creators, artists, and innovators come together to collaborate and inspire one another,” the companies said in a statement. It also “symbolizes the extraordinary power of growth that happens when creative ventures are nurtured over time.”

CAA Co-Chairman Huvane said the initiative reflects the company’s effort to support creators as they evolve into full-scale media businesses.

“Compound brings together creative vision and financial resources to open doors to opportunities unlike any other,” Huvane said. “Creators around the world are building full-fledged media companies with direct audience connections and true ownership of their intellectual property. Compound is built to fuel that momentum and reflects our commitment to helping creators amplify their impact.”

The launch comes as the creator economy continues to expand rapidly. The companies said the sector is currently valued at more than $250 billion globally and is projected to surpass $1.25 trillion by 2035, driven by creators diversifying revenue streams beyond advertising into ownership stakes, structured financing and other investment models.

Winitzer, managing partner at IMC, said the opportunity extends beyond capital investment alone.

“The Creator Economy is rich with investment opportunity and capital formation has just begun,” Winitzer said. “However, capital alone is insufficient, especially in this category. Our excitement is a function of both the secular opportunity and the benefits of approaching it with the world’s preeminent talent firm.”

Brown, who will lead Compound as managing partner, said creators are increasingly operating like full-scale companies.

“Creators are no longer just talent, they are enterprise builders and increasingly operate with the scale and sophistication of established media companies,” Brown said. “Our goal is to provide the appropriate capital architecture and operational support necessary to help these businesses grow sustainably and capture lasting value.”

Compound will operate independently while building on CAA’s existing creator-focused business, CAA Creators, which represents more than 300 digital creators and will continue under CAA senior leader Brent Weinstein.

The companies said Compound will also leverage CAA’s global network and relationships with brands, which they described as key drivers of growth in the creator economy.

Legal counsel for CAA was provided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, with financial advisory from CAA Evolution. IMC was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.