‘CBS Mornings’ EP Shawna Thomas to Exit in Continued Show Shakeup

“CBS Mornings” executive producer Shawna Thomas will leave CBS News at the end of this month, a person familiar with the matter told TheWrap, the latest in a series of changes for the show as Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss overhauls the network.

“This isn’t THE GREAT GOODBYE NOTE,” Thomas told staff in a memo on Thursday. “But you should know I’ve been thinking about this for a while and, frankly, I’m tired y’all.”

Thomas’ decision to exit comes a day after “CBS Mornings” stalwart Gayle King said she reached a deal to stay with the show once her current contract expires in May, ending speculation about her long-term plans. Thomas, who has served as the show’s top producer since 2021, said she “tried to make this show something she and everybody on this team want to be a part of. Want to watch. Want to learn from.”

“In return, this team has made me more thoughtful, empathetic and expanded my personal definition of storytelling,” she wrote. “I’ve had the privilege of helping to make 10 (now 12!) hours of television each week that goes out free to people everywhere. I’ve taken that responsibility of trying to inform, educate, entertain and make people care about the world around them very seriously, and I know the people here do, too.”

The show’s senior broadcast producer Jon Tower will assume interim executive producer duties once Thomas leaves. CBS News President Tom Cibrowski said Thomas brought “energy, clarity, and heart” into the show as he acknowledged the fast-moving pace of morning television.

“Getting to know Shawna this past year has been a gift,” he wrote in a memo. “She is a passionate journalist, especially when it comes to reporting and understanding our country’s very dynamic political arena. We will certainly miss her smart and reasoned voice at our morning meeting.”

Cibrowski hinted at more changes to come for “CBS Mornings” in a statement Wednesday celebrating King’s decision to stay, writing that he was “excited to continue to evolve CBS Mornings and can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Weiss has told CBS News staff she wanted to make the network “fit for purpose in the 21st century,” a plan that includes overhauling many of the network’s programs like “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News” along with prioritizing streaming content. The plans are also expected to include job cuts this spring.

Variety first reported Thomas’ decision to exit.