Cinetic Media Leadership Shakeup: Courtney Ott Exits as Charlie Olsky, Emilie Spiegel Named Marketing Co-Heads

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Cinetic Media marketing chief Courtney Ott is departing the company after a 12-year stint, with SVPs Charlie Olsky and Emilie Spiegel succeeding her as co-heads.

Olsky and Spiegel will report to Cinetic CEO/founder John Sloss

“After 10+ incredible years at Cinetic Marketing,” Ott wrote in an email, “I have decided it is the right time to explore other opportunities and leave things in the very capable hands of the incredible team here.”

Ott, Olsky and Spiegel have all been a part of Cinetic since its founding in 2014, with Ott taking over as marketing chief in 2025 after the departure of co-founder Ryan Werner.

Over those 12 years, Cinetic has become a cornerstone of the awards circuit, handling Oscar campaigns for a variety of acclaimed films, including Best Picture winners “Parasite,” “Moonlight” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Cinetic has also been a major marketing presence in the documentary space, handling the awards campaigns for nine of the last ten Best Documentary Feature winners, including “No Other Land” and “20 Days in Mariupol.”

“As close friends and colleagues of many years, we could not be more thrilled to be leading this brilliant team together. Since its inception, we’ve both been honored to be part of Cinetic Marketing and the unwavering passion for film it represents,” Olsky and Spiegel said in a statement to IndieWire.

“I can’t imagine a more seamless and inevitable transition at the helm of Cinetic Marketing than Charlie and Emilie. The future remains secure for quality films everywhere!” added Sloss.