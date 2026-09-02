NALIP Awards Tap Parrot Analytics for Audience Demand Analysis of 2026 Honorees | Exclusive

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The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is teaming up with Parrot Analytics as part of an ongoing study into how series, films and talent perform across platforms and markets, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The partnership will kick off with an audience demand analysis tied to the projects and talent being honored at the 2026 NALIP Awards.

“Latino creators are building companies, developing intellectual property and reaching audiences across platforms and borders,” NALIP Executive Director Diana Luna said in a statement. “Parrot Analytics gives us an outside, global view of what we already see up close: that the artists we honor are shaping what audiences watch, not just what critics discuss. We want to honor the full body of an artist’s work, the reach it has earned, and work that connects with audiences at scale, not just being talked about. That’s the standard we want our community to aspire to and for honorees to be proud of the recognition they hold.”

Unlike traditional industry research that primarily measures participation and representation, the NALIP Awards will use Parrot’s audience behavior data from more than 2 billion people spanning over 100 global markets to examine how talent and storytelling are actually resonating in the marketplace.

The nominees will be evaluated by audience demand, the ability of their work to travel across markets and the sustained audience momentum over time, which will be weighed according to each award category. NALIP will retain sole authority over awards decisions while drawing from Parrot Analytics’ insights.

“NALIP has established itself as the premier organization advancing Latino Excellence across film, television and digital media,” Parrot’s Partnerships Vice President Jaime Otero added. “Our data traces how attention builds around a series, a film or talent, often before the industry itself takes notice. Paired with NALIP’s cultural authority and industry expertise, that intelligence brings independent, global audience context to its Awards programming.”

The NALIP Awards will be held on Oct. 21, with honorees expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 NALIP Media Summit will follow on Oct. 22 and 23, which will examine the rise of the “independent economy,” the ecosystem of independent film and TV, global co-productions, entrepreneurial producers, capital and emerging distribution pathways.

Parrot’s latest partnership comes on the heels of its deal to become the official insights partner for the Television Academy.

Under that deal, it will provide tailored audience intelligence, valuation and brand affinity research to support strategic planning for the Emmy Awards and the Academy’s broader programming, outreach and membership initiatives. The data has no role in the Emmy Awards competition or voting processes.

Parrot Analytics is a content partner of TheWrap