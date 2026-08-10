‘Clueless’ Sequel Series, ‘The Rockford Files’ Reboot Score California Tax Credits

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The upcoming “Clueless” sequel series and “The Rockford Files” reboot are among nine TV projects that scored tax incentive awards from California.

Alicia Silverstone will executive produce and reprise the role of Cher Horowitz for the update from CBS Studios and Paramount+, which was given an estimated tax credit of $16 million.

“I’m so grateful that Clueless gets to tell Cher’s next chapter in the city where her story began. Los Angeles has been through so much over the past several years, but the city is resilient,” Silverstone said in a statement. “When productions stay here, it supports thousands of artists, crew members, craftspeople, and small businesses who make this city what it is. Clueless belongs in Los Angeles. You simply can’t recreate this city anywhere else, and I’m excited to bring Cher home. The fact that it’s also my home and I will get to stay close to my son is an added gift.”

“Southern California has long been home to CBS Studios, and we’re proud to continue investing in the local creative community and production talent who bring our stories to life,” CBS Studios president David Stapf added. “We’re grateful to the California Film Commission for making it possible to produce returning seasons of Matlock, NCIS: Origins, and now Clueless in Los Angeles. This support helps sustain California’s creative workforce, strengthens the local economy, and further showcases the extraordinary talent of our state’s cast and crews who entertain audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, David Boreanaz is taking on the role of Jim Rockford for the Universal Television production, which received an estimated $21 million in tax credits.

“California is as iconic as James Garner is to The Rockford Files,” Boreanaz said. “I’m so humbled and grateful to bring this series to California and celebrate the show’s roots and carry the torch going forward.”

Other beneficiaries include Universal Television and Jamie Lee Curtis’ new series “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, which was awarded $5.8 million in estimated tax credits and The Viola Davis-led “Ascent” from Paramount Television Studios, which was granted $21 million in tax credits.

“As a born and raised Los Angelina, I am so appreciative that my new show, Newlyweds, will be receiving the California tax credit,” Curtis said. “I started my career as a contract player at Universal in 1977 and this tax incentive allows our production, back here at Universal, to keep hiring and employing hundreds of highly skilled LA-based, Union crew members and helps keep productions here. Thank you CA Film Commission!”

“I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan. We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist,” Davis added. “Also, doing what I do is made greater or worse by being able to have the balance of my life as a mom. So, to be given the California Tax Credit is more than the ‘cherry on top;’ it’s a lifeline for me and a countless number of cast and crew. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aguilar, Paramount and the California Film Commission. We are ready to create magic!”

In addition, recurring series such as “Love Comes Softly” and “S.W.A.T Exiles” scored $7.3 million and $16 million, respectively; a new Amazon comedy series received $11.6 million; an untitled Florida project for Netflix Animation was granted $1.16 million; and an untitled scripted Disney Entertainment Television series was given $45 million, the highest tranche of tax credit funding for the round.

The nine productions will generate a combined $608 million in direct production spending across the Golden State, accounting for 1,014 filming days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. That spending includes $291 million in qualified wages covering 3,000 cast and crew jobs and 25,000 background performers.

“California has been a pioneer in film and television production. With the expanded Film & Television Tax Credit program, we’re able to shine a spotlight on the talent and creativity the Golden State has to offer, while also generating new jobs and fair wages,” Newsom said in a statement. “Just as it did in its first year, the second year of the expanded tax credit plans to continue exceeding expectations, and generate billions in economic activity — solidifying California’s competitive edge in entertainment and expanding opportunities for today’s workforce.”

The latest funding comes as California’s expanded tax incentive program enters its second year. The first year delivered 170 projects and $6.6 billion in direct production spend, with application volume growing by 82% compared to the previous year.

“Year two of Program 4.0 is off to a phenomenal start, proving that California remains the undeniable home for premium television,” California Film Commission Director Colleen Bell added. “These nine projects represent thousands of high-quality jobs for our world-class local crews and will inject hundreds of millions of dollars directly into our state’s economy. This is exactly what the expansion of our tax credit program was designed to achieve and we are thrilled to continue to see its impact.”

Check out the full list of awards here.