Disney, Adobe Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Storytelling

Disney and Adobe have launched a multi-year strategic partnership that will see the two companies advance opportunities for creativity and storytelling through emerging technologies, including responsibly developed AI.

Under the partnership, the studio will collaborate with Adobe’s Firefly Foundry on “human-centered and artist-led” generative AI models tailored to its properties. These proprietary models are trained on unique world knowledge, such as character attributes, environments and visual styles, to generate commercially safe and production-ready outputs, while accelerating work and enabling the development of more creative projects.

Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development is already using Firefly Foundry to bring new ideas into the theme park development pipeline with greater speed, including a sketch-to-image model that transforms hand-drawn concepts into fully rendered 2D concept art, as well as a custom image model that generates on-brand, franchise-accurate creative assets.

“Adobe and The Walt Disney Company have had a decades-long collaboration, where Adobe’s creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration tools have supported everything from Disney’s content creation pipelines and workflows to personalized marketing campaigns and digital experiences that come to life in the parks,” Adobe’s vice president of GenAI New Business Ventures Hannah Elsakr said in a statement. “Today’s announcement marks the next chapter of the relationship, where the two companies will build a new creative foundation that thoughtfully deploys AI as an accelerant for artistic vision, creativity and guest engagement.”

“Disney has always embraced innovation, and this alliance with Adobe builds on a longstanding relationship between two companies that share a deep commitment to creativity,” Disney Corporate Alliances SVP Becca Vodnoy added. “By bringing together Disney’s world-class storytellers and beloved brands with Adobe’s technology, we have an exciting opportunity to give our creative teams new ways to explore and develop their ideas and bring Disney stories and experiences to life for guests and fans around the world.”

In addition to early access to Adobe Firefly and Firefly Foundry, Disney will be given Adobe Premiere for video editing and Photoshop for digital imaging, as well as dedicated engineering and research resources, to support its production pipeline.

The alliance will also see Adobe increase its presence across Disney’s media platforms to connect with audiences across entertainment and sports and work with Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, ESPN Edge and StudioLAB through global marketing activations, industry events, thought leadership, customer storytelling and other strategic engagement opportunities.

Adobe will collaborate with Disney creatives and technologists to explore and expand internal creative workflows through StudioLab and work with the ESPN Edge Innovation Center to identify ways for AI to increase engagement with sports fans, shape how the network delivers content and bring its archive to life.

The partnership will come to life at Adobe Summit, Adobe MAX and other major industry conferences. Co-innovation projects with StudioLAB and ESPN Edge are already underway, and additional activations and experiences will roll out over the alliance’s multi-year term.