Disney+ and Hulu Raise Prices Again, Ad-Free Plans Top $21 Per Month

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Disney+ and Hulu are hiking the price of their standalone, ad-free premium plans by $2.50 to $21.49 per month, while the ad-supported versions will increase by 50 cents to $12.49 per month.

Additionally, the company is raising the price of the Disney+/Hulu Premium Bundle by $2 to $21.99 per month, while the ad-supported bundle remains unchanged at $12.99 per month.

The move comes as Disney+ and Hulu remain on track to launch a standalone unified app by year end. Disney+ is also upgrading its tech, features and personalization and will start introducing elements of its “digital centerpiece” vision under new CEO Josh D’Amaro starting this spring.

The latest Disney+ and Hulu price increases, which take effect Wednesday for new subscribers and will appear on existing customers’ next monthly bill, are the fourth time the company is raising the services’ prices in the U.S.

The Disney+ and Hulu price hikes come on the heels of a price hike for ESPN’s streaming plans that took effect on Sept. 17.

ESPN Select increased to $13.99 per month/139.99 per year, up from $12.99 per month/129.99 per year, while ESPN Unlimited is $31.99 per month/$319.99 per year, up from $29.99 per month/$299.99 per year.

The ad-supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle will increase by $2 to $21.99 per month, while the ad-free version will increase by $3 to $32.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundles with and without ads are staying flat at $35.99 and $44.99 per month, respectively.