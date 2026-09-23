Home > Industry News > Business

Disney+ and Hulu Raise Prices Again, Ad-Free Plans Top $21 Per Month

The ad-supported versions climb to $12.49 per month, while the Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle rises to $21.99 per month

Pixar
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Disney+ and Hulu are hiking the price of their standalone, ad-free premium plans by $2.50 to $21.49 per month, while the ad-supported versions will increase by 50 cents to $12.49 per month.

Additionally, the company is raising the price of the Disney+/Hulu Premium Bundle by $2 to $21.99 per month, while the ad-supported bundle remains unchanged at $12.99 per month.

The move comes as Disney+ and Hulu remain on track to launch a standalone unified app by year end. Disney+ is also upgrading its tech, features and personalization and will start introducing elements of its “digital centerpiece” vision under new CEO Josh D’Amaro starting this spring.

The latest Disney+ and Hulu price increases, which take effect Wednesday for new subscribers and will appear on existing customers’ next monthly bill, are the fourth time the company is raising the services’ prices in the U.S.

ESPN logo (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
ESPN to Raise Streaming Prices in September

The Disney+ and Hulu price hikes come on the heels of a price hike for ESPN’s streaming plans that took effect on Sept. 17.

ESPN Select increased to $13.99 per month/139.99 per year, up from $12.99 per month/129.99 per year, while ESPN Unlimited is $31.99 per month/$319.99 per year, up from $29.99 per month/$299.99 per year.

The ad-supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle will increase by $2 to $21.99 per month, while the ad-free version will increase by $3 to $32.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundles with and without ads are staying flat at $35.99 and $44.99 per month, respectively.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments