Paramount Investors Sue David and Larry Ellison Over Alleged Trump Side Deal

Paramount’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is facing another legal challenge, as shareholders have sued David Ellison and his father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, alleging they struck an undisclosed deal with President Donald Trump to help win approval for the blockbuster media merger.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Paramount shareholders, alleges the Ellisons entered into an undisclosed agreement to overhaul CNN to better align with the Trump administration’s views on the news media in exchange for political support for the transaction. The suit characterizes the alleged arrangement as a “corrupt” side deal that was never disclosed to investors.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged agreement exposed the company to legal and financial risks while breaching fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

The shareholder lawsuit is the latest legal challenge surrounding the proposed merger. Earlier this week, a coalition of 12 state attorneys general led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued to block the transaction on antitrust grounds, claiming it would reduce competition across the film, TV and streaming industries. The Writers Guild of America has also filed a separate lawsuit challenging the deal.

Unlike those cases, which focus on the merger’s competitive effects and its impact on workers, the shareholder complaint centers on the Ellisons’ alleged conduct during the approval process and whether investors were legitimately informed of developments related to the transaction.

Paramount did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…