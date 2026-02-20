FCC Asks Broadcasters to Air ‘Patriotic, Pro-America’ Programming to Celebrate 250th Anniversary

The Federal Communications Commission is calling on broadcasters to air “patriotic, pro-America programming” as part of the agency’s Pledge America campaign to celebrate 250 years of the United States’ independence.

“As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, it is important to reflect on the ideals and events that have defined our past while keeping an eye towards our country’s bright future,” FCC chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “The White House is leading our national celebration of this historic event with the Salute to America 250 Task Force, which calls on the federal government, among others, to mark this momentous occasion. As part of this effort, I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history.”

Examples of the content the FCC is asking for in its Pledge America Campaign include the following:

Running PSAs, short segments, or full specials specifically promoting civic education, inspiring local stories and American history.

Segments during regular news programming that highlight local sites that are significant to American and regional history, such as National Park Service sites.

Starting each broadcast day with the “Star Spangled Banner” or Pledge of Allegiance.

Airing music by American composers, such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin.

Providing daily “Today in American History” announcements highlighting significant events that took place on that day in history

Partnering with community organizations and other groups that are “working hard to bring America’s stories of unity, perseverance, and triumph to light”

“This type of programming is more relevant than ever, as surveys show that civics education is in rapid decline. And classic programming such as Schoolhouse Rock! is now only found in online archives,” Carr continued. “Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations.”

In addition to the entire federal government, the White House is encouraging state and local governments, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across this country to join in the celebration.

Task Force 250’s full year of festivities to celebrate the 250th anniversary are running from Memorial Day 2025 through July 4, 2026.The FCC notes that broadcasters’ participation in the Pledge America Campaign is voluntary.

“I believe in the greatness of our country,” Carr concluded. “And I look forward to broadcasters showcasing its inspiring history by taking the Pledge and fulfilling their public interest mandate to serve the needs and interests of their local communities as the America’s 250th birthday celebration marches on.”

The ask comes as Carr has stripped daytime and late night talk shows of “bona fide news” exemptions and launched an investigation into ABC’s “The View” to determine whether it violated the FCC’s new equal time rule guidance for political candidates.

Carr has also taken aim at ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show was temporarily suspended over comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and CBS’ Stephen Colbert, who claimed the FCC banned his “Late Show” interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico from airing.

“There was no censorship here at all,” Carr told reporters this week when asked about the Colbert drama during his monthly press conference. “I think you guys should feel a bit ashamed for having been lied to and then just run with those lies. I think it was an embarrassing episode for the media.”