Glen Powell in Talks to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Tesseract’ From Sam Esmail, UA, Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists’ Scott Stuber have landed “Tesseract,” with Glen Powell in talks to star, from writer-director Sam Esmail, TheWrap has learned.

Plot details for the original sci-fi feature are being kept under wraps.

Producers include UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, Esmail Corp’s Esmail and Chad Hamilton. Powell and Dan Cohen are negotiating to produce via their Barnstorm banner.

Powell is currently shooting the second season of his sports comedy “Chad Powers” for Hulu. He recently starred in “The Running Man,” which was directed by Edgar Wright.

In a recent interview, Powell described Wright as “one of the great filmmakers,” someone the actor has always wanted to work with. He said that seeing Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead” for the first time was a revelation. “He’s a guy who pulls from so many different inspiration points, but his movies are unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” Powell told TheWrap at the time. “And his style on this movie was just something that I was like, Oh, this is as cool as it gets. The fact that he chose me to be his Ben Richards was just amazing.”

We’re sure Powell will be equally excited to work with Esmail, who boasts a number of impressive credits on his resume, too. While the filmmaker is best known for serving as the creator, writer and director for the award-winning, Rami Malek-led series “Mr. Robot,” he also wrote and directed 2014’s “Comet” and 2023’s “Leave the World Behind.”

He also notably produced Prime Video’s “Homecoming,” Starz’s “Gaslit” and “Angelyne” and “The Resort” for Peacock.

Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro. Esmail is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel.