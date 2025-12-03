Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Glen Powell will get another run as Chad Powers.

Hulu has renewed “Chad Powers” for second season, with Powell returning as the titular character, the streamer announced Wednesday. The news comes just over a month after the comedy series wrapped up its first season in late October.

“Chad Powers,” which debuted Sept. 30, is based on Eli Manning’s “Eli’s Places” segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, where the quarterback disguised himself in prosthetics to participate in a walk-on tryout at Penn State.

The logline for Season 1 is as follows: “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.”

Beyond Powell starring as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, the series also stars Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

Produced by 20th Television, “Chad Powers” was co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron, with EPs for Season 1 including Powell, Waldron, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez, Adam Fasullo, Luvh Rakhe and Tony Yacenda.

Powell and Waldron have been all in on a second season, with Waldron previously telling TheWrap, “If folks dig it, we’ll make more.”

“I’ve never had such a good time making anything,” Powell said. “When you get to collaborate with one of your best pals and make something that you love so much and that brings such joy to people … I just really feel so proud that we’ve done this first season and when you feel that way, you always make time. And so obviously it’s a bit of a wild moment, but I have a lot of energy and especially a lot of energy to do something that gives me a lot of joy with people I love.”

“Chad Powers” Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally.