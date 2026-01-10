‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Gets November US Theatrical Release

GKids will release “Godzilla Minus One” follow-up “Godzilla Minus Zero” in US theaters on Nov. 6 2026, TheWrap has learned.

Last year it was announced that “Godzilla Minus One” director, screenwriter and visual effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki would return for a new installment in the franchise.

As to what “Godzilla Minus Zero” means, considering “Godzilla Minus One” referred to the fact that it took place before 1954’s “Godzilla,” well, the official release said, simply, “Stay tuned for further updates.”

“Godzilla Minus One” was the 30th live-action Godzilla film produced in Japan. It was an international hit, grossing more than $113 million worldwide, including $57 million from domestic theaters.

It also became the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award, picking up the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. It also received more than 50 top international and domestic film awards, making it a true global phenomenon.

“To have my name next to Stanley Kubrick, no matter how niche or specific the list is, it means so much,” Yamazaki said. “I came into the film industry because of movies like ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind.’ But I started on the visual effects side and transitioned into writing and directing. So if there is any category to be nominated in, this is the one it was meant to be. I’m very flattered and honored by it.”

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” released in 2024, grossed more than $572 million worldwide, making it the most successful film in the entire franchise. A follow-up, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” is due out in 2027.

And the first live-action series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” was a hit for Apple TV when it premiered in 2023. A second season of “Monarch” is on the way, along with planned spinoffs.