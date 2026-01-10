Netflix Greenlights ‘I Suck at Girls’ Comedy Series From Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Bill Lawrence

The Warner Bros. TV-produced project centers on three high school sophomores navigating romance and identity

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Abbott Elementary attend TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Netflix has given the greenlight to comedy series “I Suck at Girls,” which hails from “Abbott Elementary” co-showrunners Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker as well as prolific TV producer Bill Lawrence, according to media reports.

Halpern and Schumacker, who showrun “Abbott Elementary” alongside Quinta Brunson, will write the new series based on Halpern’s book “I Suck At Girls.” The project hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Halpern and Schumacker have an overall deal, as does Lawrence, who executive produces under his banner Doozer.

The series order from Netflix, however, is cast-contingent, per media reports, meaning that Netflix could scrap the project if they aren’t satisfied by the actors Halpern, Schumacker, Lawrence and Warner Bros. TV is able to attach.

Netflix declined to comment. A representative from Warner Bros. TV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come …

