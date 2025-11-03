‘Godzilla Minus Zero’: Takashi Yamazaki’s ‘Minus One’ Follow-Up Gets Official Title

Earlier this year it was announced that “Godzilla Minus One” director, screenwriter and visual effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki would return for a new installment in the franchise.

Now, at Godzilla Fest 2025, held Monday on Godzilla Day at Tokyo’s Kanadevia Hall, the title for the new film was revealed – “Godzilla Minus Zero.” The official logo was also revealed, drawn by Yamazaki himself (see above).

As to what “Godzilla Minus Zero” means, considering “Godzilla Minus One” referred to the fact that it took place before 1954’s “Godzilla,” well, the official release said, simply, “Stay tuned for further updates.”

Could it be a remake of the original film? Only time will tell.

“Godzilla Minus One” was the 30th live-action Godzilla film produced in Japan. It was an international hit, grossing more than $113 million worldwide, including $57 million from domestic theaters. It also became the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award, picking up the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. It also received more than 50 top international and domestic film awards, making it a true global phenomenon.

The franchise is definitely having a moment, with new films being released in Japan (where the property is still handled by Toho) and America (where Legendary and Toho work together).

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” released last year, grossed more than $572 million worldwide, making it the most successful film in the entire franchise. A follow-up, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” is due out in 2027. And the first live-action series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” was a hit for Apple TV when it premiered in 2023. A second season of “Monarch” is on the way, along with planned spinoffs.

Clearly, the big guy is having a moment.