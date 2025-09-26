Get a First Look at Upcoming ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla’ Comic Book | Exclusive

Godzilla was all over this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

But perhaps the announcement that got fans the most excited was an upcoming comic book series that would pit the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles against the King of the Monsters. (As these things go, we have no doubt that, eventually, they’ll team up to take down an even bigger threat.) Well, we’re here to deliver some exclusive pages and covers for the upcoming series. (That’s a sneak peek at an unfinished bit from issue #3, above.)

First, here’s the official synopsis: “Long before the organization was corrupted by Shredder, the Foot Clan’s original purpose was to save Japan from kaiju! Now, in the present day, Godzilla and its fellow monsters have reappeared. Not only is the Foot not prepared to stop them… it would seem Shredder himself is behind the attacks! The villainous ninja is attempting to use the kaiju to create a new mutagen — one that would give his henchman a massive upgrade. Can the Turtles make it to Japan in time to stop this madness?!”

The series hails from IDW Publishing, which recently launched blockbuster “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic “The Last Ronin,” along with writer Tim Seeley and artist Fero Pe. See some of the new covers, below.

IDW (Caspar Wijngaard variant)

IDW (Fero Pe variant)

And here are the first few pages from the comic. Just soak it all in. For “Godzilla” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” fans, this is pure heaven. Just remember to pre-order your copy of the debut issue by Oct. 6 (either online or at your local comic shop) to guarantee a copy!

IDW

IDW