Clue: Godzilla Gives Monster-Sized Twist to Classic Board Game | Exclusive

Clue, the classic whodunit board game, is getting a monster-sized makeover.

Godzilla, the King of the Monsters, will be the center of the mystery when Clue: Godzilla hits store shelves on Sept. 24. The new edition of the board game is arriving courtesy of a partnership between Toho International and The Ops Games.

In the new game Minilla, the monster that first appeared in 1967’s “Son of Godzilla” and is sometimes referred to as Godzilla Jr. or Baby Godzilla, is kidnapped and it’s up to you – the gamer – to figure out who or what is responsible. Could it be Rodan? Or Gigan? Maybe a different conspirator? You’ll also have to figure out where he is being kept. Still on Monster Island? Or elsewhere?

According to the official release, the game features “a robust set of components, including a custom game board, analyst movers and personality cards, Kaiju movers, inquiry cards, action cards, a pad of custom clue sheets, collectible tokens, dice and a rulebook, everything needed to immerse yourself in the Kaiju world.” The new game “blends nostalgic mystery-solving with thrilling monster movie action. Whether you’re a lifelong Godzilla fan or new to the Kaiju universe, it’s a battle of wits and deduction that will keep everyone on the edge of their seat.”

Toho

On the movie front 2016’s “Shin Godzilla,” from director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi, was recently remastered in 4K and re-released into theaters, with a black-and-white version also hitting the big screen. There’s also a follow-up to “Godzilla Minus One” that is set to go into production soon. And the latest western film, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” just wrapped filming in Utah ahead of its March 26, 2027 release.

But while you’re waiting for all of the latest big screen “Godzilla” movies, why not play a game of Clue: Godzilla?