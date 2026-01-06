GQ Global Editorial Director Will Welch Exits to Partner With Pharrell Williams

Welch will work with the musician across his various ventures out of Paris

Will Welch
Will Welch (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

GQ’s top editor Will Welch will leave the publication for a new job working with musician Pharrell Williams, the latest editor to leave a Condé Nast publication in the last year.

Welch has served as the U.S. GQ’s top editor since 2018 and its global editorial director since 2020, taking on a managing role over Pitchfork in 2024. His last day is Feb. 15.

“I would like to thank the global GQ and Pitchfork teams past and present,” Welch wrote on Instagram. “The Newhouse family, Roger Lynch, Stan Duncan, and, of course, THEE boss, mentor and ultimate support superstructure, Anna Wintour.”

The publication did not immediately comment or disclose who would replace Welch.

More to come…

Corbin Bolies

