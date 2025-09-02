Vogue Sets Chloe Malle as Anna Wintour’s Replacement

American Vogue has set Chloe Malle as its new Head of Editorial Content, effective immediately, just over two months after Anna Wintour stepped down as editor-in-chief.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled—and awed—to be part of that,” Malle said in a Tuesday statement. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform—from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” she continued. “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

Malle is also currently the editor of Vogue.com and a co-host of “The Run-Through.” Wintour will remain at Condé Nast as chief content officer and global editorial director for Vogue.

“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour shared in a letter to staff.

“At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new,” she added. “I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

“Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion,” Wintour further noted. “But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”

Malle joined Vogue in 2011 as Social Editor, editing several books for the magazine in the time since. She was then Contributing Editor from 2016 to 2023, when she ultimately took over the website in 2023. Wintour, meanwhile, announced she was stepping down as EIC in June after 37 years.