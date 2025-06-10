Condé Nast Names Mark Guiducci as Vanity Fair’s First Global Editorial Director

Condé Nast announced Tuesday that it has appointed Vogue veteran Mark Guiducci as the first global editorial director of Vanity Fair.

Guiducci will officially assume his newly created role on June 30. In his position, he will oversee Vanity Fair’s creative and editorial direction across all of the brand’s markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain. His appointment comes just months after longtime Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones announced in April that she would be leaving the magazine.

In late April, after spending 25 years with the publication, Vanity Fair’s longtime executive digital director Michael Hogan also announced that he was stepping down from his role.

“I grew up in an editorial household and have been surrounded by editors all my life. One thing I have observed is that the greatest of them are not fixed rudders but sails. Through the unique weave of their interests and experience, they catch the winds of their moment over and over again,” Condé Nast Chief Creative Officer Anna Wintour said in a statement Tuesday. “They inspire their colleagues to move with speed, dexterity and thrilling derring-do.”

“That’s the magic of Mark, an energetic and creative editor at the center of his generation and a leader under whom Vanity Fair will grow in ways I can foresee and, no doubt, many ways I can’t,” Wintour continued. “None of us knows what the future will bring — only that Vanity Fair will define it under Mark.”

Guiducci, a Princeton University graduate, has served as the creative editorial director of Vogue since 2020. During his time at Vogue, he spearheaded a number of initiatives and projects, including the Vogue Vintage Market, which raised more than $500,000 this year for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. He also previously served for nearly three years as the editor-in-chief of GARAGE and worked before that as an Arts Editor at Vogue from 2012 to 2017.

His new appointment marks a full-circle moment for Guiducci, who began his professional career as an assistant to the managing editor at Vanity Fair.

“The world today is spinning faster than ever, as the forces of Hollywood, politics, the arts, money, and style collide with all the drama of a Verdi opera in its final act. At the center of it all, documenting the stakes and the spectacle, is Vanity Fair,” Guiducci said in a statement of his own Tuesday. “My first job out of college was here and it proved to be the most extraordinary journalism school I could have imagined.”

“To return now, fifteen years later, as global editorial director—reuniting with former colleagues and meeting new ones around the world—is the honor of my career. I am profoundly grateful to Roger, Stan and Anna for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started,” he concluded. “It will be a great adventure.”