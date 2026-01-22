Gray Media, Nielsen Strike New Multi-Year Measurement Partnership

Gray Media has struck a new multi-year deal with Nielsen that will see the TV station owner leverage the firm’s local audience measurement solutions across its 113 television markets.

The renewal will cover Gray’s local TV, broadcast sports channels and streaming properties and allow the company to tap into Nielsen’s Ad Intel competitive ad spending insights in select markets and its Scarborough consumer insights.

“We are happy to renew our relationship with Nielsen for our linear and OTT program streams,” Gray Media President and co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said in a statement. “As our viewership evolves, it is important that our measurement partners continue to innovate as well.”

Gray reaches approximately 37% of the U.S. TV audience. Its portfolio of around 180 stations includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024. It has 13 broadcast sporks networks and 44 Telemundo affiliates.

The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital marketing agency for national and local clients; video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group and PowerNation Studios; and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Nielsen measures more than one trillion minutes of viewing across all streaming apps in a typical month. Its panel data covers more than 42,000 homes and 100,000 people across the U.S.

“Only Nielsen has the scale, technology and industry trust of both media buyers and sellers to power Gray Media’s growth strategies across their local TV and multicultural stations and broadcast sports networks,” Nielsen’s managing director of local TV client services Paul LeFort added. “This collaboration will drive growth, positive business outcomes and the next era of innovation at the local TV level. We are very excited to be working with Gray Media as they continue to spearhead new ideas and a leadership first position in the industry.”