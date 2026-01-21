Samsung TV Plus Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Global Users

Samsung TV Plus has surpassed 100 million monthly active users globally. The milestone comes as the free, ad-supported service, which offers over 4,300 channels globally, has seen streaming hours increase by 25% year over year.

Highlights for Samsung TV Plus in 2025 included partnerships with creators such as Mark Rober, Michelle Khare, Dhar Mann and Smosh; Spotify; David Letterman; and sports leagues including the NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL.

It also expanded into live events with the livestream of the “Jonas 20: Greetings From Your Hometown” tour. During the tour, Samsung launched a first-of-its-kind, interactive poll called FanVote, which gave fans at home the power to vote for their favorite song via remote, with the winning track performed live on stage. The poll had an over 13% response rate among connected TV viewers.

“Our focus remains on delivering premium, authentic experiences that connect our audiences around the world — and this year’s breakthrough interactive moments, live events and innovative partnerships show just how powerfully that resonates,” Samsung TV Plus senior vice president and global head Salek Brodsky said in a statement. “Surpassing 100 million monthly active users is an extraordinary milestone that reflects the trust our viewers place in Samsung TV Plus and the team’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment made for every moment.”

Samsung TV Plus is available in 30 countries across Samsung TVs, Samsung Galaxy phones, XR headsets, Galaxy Tab devices, Smart Monitor and Family Hub lineups. Supported TVs include Samsung Micro RGB TV, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro, announced at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show.