NBC Orders Private Eye Comedy Pilot From ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Team

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici are partnering up again for NBC’s revamped pilot season.

The network has ordered a pilot from the comedy duo. The untitled project will “continue the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show,” according to a Friday press release.

Goor and Del Tredici signed a pilot production commitment with the network in November. This project will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The duo will write and executive produce the series. No talent has been attached to star. The new series is part of Goor and Del Tredici’s overall deals with the studio. They most recently co-created and executive produced “Killing It,” starring Craig Robinson, which ran on Peacock for two seasons.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” first aired in 2013 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. Mike Schur co-created and EP-ed the series, which starred Andy Samberg as an NYPD detective. If picked up, this new series would take the cop comedy style to the West Coast.

This is the fourth pilot NBC has ordered this week, but the first comedy. On Wednesday, the network ordered single episodes for a reboot of “The Rockford Files,” as well as the law enforcement drama “Protection” from Joshua Safran and a crime drama from “Quantum Leap” EP Dean Georgaris.

The four pilot orders are part of NBC’s push to bring pilot season back for 2026-27. The network stated they plan to order as many as three to four drama pilots and two to three comedy pilots for the next season.

Pilot season used to be an industry standard in television for decades, but the rise of streaming popularized the pricier straight-to-series model. While pilots are not as buzzy as series orders, they can give networks a better idea about how the cast, writers, directors and crew get along and can test which shows will be most palatable for audiences.