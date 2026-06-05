Entertainment Veteran’s Venture Fund Unveils First AI Bets | Exclusive

Hallstone Ventures, started by entertainment veteran Seth Hallen, has unveiled its initial round of investments in AI startups.

The venture fund, designed to make bets on future infrastructure driving the evolution of entertainment, closed its Fund I round in May after exceeding its target raise of $10 million. The investments include:

Orbes: A startup building “cinema-grade robots” for space, able to film and maintain space stations and space-based data centers.

A startup building “cinema-grade robots” for space, able to film and maintain space stations and space-based data centers. Rex: A company on human identity infrastructure, which authenticates real people in a digital economy.

A company on human identity infrastructure, which authenticates real people in a digital economy. Waffle Video: A company building a video platform with datasets that includes rights-cleared images and videos for AI companies.

A company building a video platform with datasets that includes rights-cleared images and videos for AI companies. Wide Worlds: A company building a fan creation and activation platform that lets fans make their own content around entertainment and consumer brand IP in a safe manner.

The investments come at a time when Hollywood has fully — and publicly — embraced AI, with the technology yielding projects that the public can see now. The bets that Hallstone is making offer a glimpse of where the money is headed with AI and entertainment.

Hallen has had stints at Comcast, Sony and Disney, and is a member of the AI task force for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. His venture partners include Leon Silverman, an executive who worked at Disney, Netflix, MovieLabs and Eastman Kodak; Andy Beach, former chief technology officer of media and entertainment at Microsoft; Claire Lee, a former executive at Silicon Valley Bank; and Dave Kochbeck, founding chief technology officer of Live Nation and former chief scientist at Silicon Valley Bank.

“Hallstone was built to back the infrastructure layer behind the future of media, entertainment and advertising,” Hallen said. “Our first investments show that thesis in action. We were not only drawn to what these companies are building, but to the founders building them, people who deeply understand their markets and are taking on hard infrastructure problems before they are obvious to everyone else.”