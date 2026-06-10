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‘House of the Dragon’ Enters Top 5 Buzziest Titles Ahead of June 21 Return

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 5/30/26-6/5/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 30–June 5, “Toy Story 5” moves into the top position with 3.63% of mentions, continuing to build momentum ahead of its June 19 theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips to second place at 3.05% following its May 22 debut. The FIFA World Cup climbs to third with 3.03% of mentions as anticipation builds ahead of the tournament’s June 11 kickoff in Mexico City.

“NBA Basketball” ranks fourth at 2.77%, with the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs helping keep the league top-of-mind among consumers. “House of the Dragon” enters the Top 5 at 2.66%, reflecting growing anticipation as HBO ramps up promotion ahead of the series’ June 21 return. “Michael” remains a strong performer at 2.6%, continuing to generate interest following its blockbuster April 24 theatrical release and ongoing box office success.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2.29%) continues to attract attention well ahead of its July 31 release, while recently released horror titles “Backrooms” (2.18%) and “Scary Movie” (1.91%) benefit from strong word-of-mouth and recent box office visibility. “Disclosure Day” debuts in the Top 10 with 2.08% of mentions, suggesting rising anticipation ahead of its June 12 theatrical release.

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