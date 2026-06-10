‘House of the Dragon’ Enters Top 5 Buzziest Titles Ahead of June 21 Return

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 30–June 5, “Toy Story 5” moves into the top position with 3.63% of mentions, continuing to build momentum ahead of its June 19 theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips to second place at 3.05% following its May 22 debut. The FIFA World Cup climbs to third with 3.03% of mentions as anticipation builds ahead of the tournament’s June 11 kickoff in Mexico City.

“NBA Basketball” ranks fourth at 2.77%, with the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs helping keep the league top-of-mind among consumers. “House of the Dragon” enters the Top 5 at 2.66%, reflecting growing anticipation as HBO ramps up promotion ahead of the series’ June 21 return. “Michael” remains a strong performer at 2.6%, continuing to generate interest following its blockbuster April 24 theatrical release and ongoing box office success.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2.29%) continues to attract attention well ahead of its July 31 release, while recently released horror titles “Backrooms” (2.18%) and “Scary Movie” (1.91%) benefit from strong word-of-mouth and recent box office visibility. “Disclosure Day” debuts in the Top 10 with 2.08% of mentions, suggesting rising anticipation ahead of its June 12 theatrical release.