Top Execs Will Reveal How to Get a TV Green Light in TheWrap Roundtable

Getting a TV show made in 2026 is harder than ever. Budgets are tighter, platforms are pickier and the old playbook doesn’t work the way it used to. So, what does?

TheWrap will convene a powerhouse group of leading television producers for a virtual panel, “How to Get a Green Light for Your TV Show,” streaming Thursday, May 7 at 12 p.m. PT. The conversation will explore how projects actually get made in today’s increasingly competitive and cost-conscious television landscape.

Register now

The panel features top creative executives and producers who are actively selling and packaging projects across broadcast, cable and streaming:

Hannah Pillemer, EVP, Head of Scripted, Fox Entertainment Studios

EVP, Head of Scripted, Fox Entertainment Studios Howard T. Owens , Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content

, Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content Lauren Levy Neustadter , President, Film & TV, Hello Sunshine

, President, Film & TV, Hello Sunshine Pilar Savone , EVP, Production & Development, Simpson Street

, EVP, Production & Development, Simpson Street Sarah Schechter, Chairwoman & Partner, Berlanti Productions and Berlanti Schechter Films

Chairwoman & Partner, Berlanti Productions and Berlanti Schechter Films Moderated by Jose Bastidas, TV Editor, TheWrap

Register now

The discussion serves as a companion to TheWrap’s inaugural “Trade Secrets” feature, which examined the greenlight process from the buyer’s perspective. This panel flips the lens to focus on the sellers – the producers and creatives navigating pitches, packaging, financing and shifting market demands to bring projects to life.

As the television business continues to evolve amid tighter budgets, changing audience behaviors and new platform strategies, panelists will share firsthand insights into what buyers are looking for now, how relationships and packaging impact deals, and how producers are adapting their strategies to meet the moment.

For more on the buyer perspective, read TheWrap’s “Trade Secrets” feature here.