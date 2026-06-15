‘Icebreaker’ TV Series Lands at Netflix With EP Alex Cooper

Another college hockey romance adaptation is headed to TV in “Icebreaker,” which Netflix will adapt into a series.

Based on Hannah Grace’s bestselling novel, which was originally published in November 2022, the series will be headed up by “Gossip Girl” co-EP Amanda Lasher, who will serve as showrunner for the series while Jade Bartlett (“Road House,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) serves as writer and EP.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan will executive produce via Unwell Productions alongside Mina Lefevre.

The official logline is as follows: “She’s the transfer gunning for Olympic gold. He’s the campus star chasing the NHL. But when an accident forces their teams to share one rink, Anastasia Allen and Nate Hawkins collide—and discipline gives way to obsession, because the only thing more dangerous than wanting to win is wanting each other.”

The greenlight for “Icebreaker” follows the success of steamy hockey adaptations “Heated Rivalry,” which blew up in popularity on HBO Max around the holidays and earlier this year, as well as Prime Video’s college hockey adaptation “Off Campus.” Netflix also adapted ice skating YA series “Finding Her Edge,” which scored a Season 2 renewal at the streamer.

“Netflix has a long history of turning beloved romance novels into massive global hits. We know our members can’t get enough of these stories, which makes ‘Icebreaker’ the perfect next chapter for us,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. “By supercharging the hockey sports romance genre, ‘Icebreaker’ has ignited a passionate fandom and helped redefine the landscape of contemporary romance. We are thrilled to partner with Jade Bartlett, Amanda Lasher, and the team at Unwell Productions to bring this irresistible love story to life.”

“I have been a fan of steamy YA since the 7th grade; reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a text book,” Lasher said. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen.”

“It’s been such a joy to play in Hannah Grace’s world of ‘Icebreaker’; a story filled with ambitious, talented, and undeniably sexy characters,” Bartlett said. “But the real special sauce is that, above all, they are good, deeply compassionate people … and we cannot get enough of them. Hannah has created the kind of world you want to live in, and Amanda and I are having an absolute romp with our incredible teams at Unwell and Netflix bringing this cherished story to the screen.”