Danielle Brooks Sundance Drama ‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’ Acquired by Rich Spirit

Rich Spirit has acquired US and select territories rights to “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” written and directed by Walter Thompson-Hernandez, starring Oscar Nominee Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Bodhi Dell and produced by Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi and Ben Stillman, the company announced Tuesday.

A fall theatrical release is currently being planned.

“If I Go Will They Miss Me” follows twelve-year-old Lil Ant (Dell) who struggles to connect with his distant father (Nicholson) as he begins sensing mysterious visions that seem to follow him through his everyday world.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste recorded a cover of “This Bitter Earth” for the film and is an executive producer.

Robina Riccitiello, Steve Beckman, Isaac Ericson, Jennifer J. Pritzker, Sako Fisher, Meredith Crowley, Jonathan Weiner, Grace Lay, Tyler Bagley, Jack Chinery, Ryan Lynn, Brooks and Nicholson serve as executive producers.

The film, which was hailed by critics as a tender and profound coming-of-age story, sold in a competitive situation. The deal was brokered by Eugene Pikulin at Bruns Brennan Berry Pikulin & Jacobs LLP andUTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers and Rich Spirit.

