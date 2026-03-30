Imax CEO Rich Gelfond Takes Medical Leave of Absence After Pneumonia Diagnosis

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond is taking a medical leave of absence as he undergoes treatment for pneumonia.

Representatives for the theatrical company say that Gelfond is “progressing in his recovery” and will not be participating in Imax’s upcoming public or private events during his treatment. Imax will be present at the annual movie theater trade show CinemaCon in Las Vegas next month and is expected to hold its next quarterly earnings call sometime in late April as well.

Imax’s senior executives will continue their day-to-day duties in coordination with each other and Board Chairman Darren Throop with constant communication to the full board of directors. Among Imax’s senior execs are EVP/CFO Natasha Fernandes, chief marketing officer Anna Globe, senior EVP and chief legal officer Rob Lister, and Imax Theatres president Mark Welton.

“We have a strong, deeply experienced senior executive team who are fully engaged, providing regular updates to the Board, and remain focused as always on the continued growth and success of IMAX. We are all wishing Rich well and a full and speedy recovery,” said Throop in a statement.

Gelfond, 70, joined Imax as vice chairman in 1994 after his investment firm, Cheviot Capital Advisers, bought the company. He became CEO in 2009, and in the years since the company has risen to become one of the biggest players in the global film industry as its premium format screens have become synonymous with the moviegoing experience for millions of people worldwide.

In 2025, Imax posted a company record $1.28 billion in global grosses on its screens for the year and is expected to break that record in 2026. Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” has grossed $59.6 million on Imax screens through Sunday, accounting for roughly a fifth of the film’s $300 million global gross through two weekends in theaters.