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TheWrap’s Inaugural ‘Culture & Capital’ Brings Together Industry Leaders to Weigh Future of Music, Film, Television | Photos

The invite-only event was hosted by Sharon Waxman and Irving Azoff and featured California candidate for governor Matt Mahan and Paramount’s Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim

Sharon Waxman
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Irving Azoff, Chairman and CEO, The Azoff Company attend TheWrap’s Culture and Capital event
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company attend TheWrap’s Culture and Capital event on May 1st, 2026 in Westwood, California (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

With an entertainment industry facing its biggest upheaval yet, TheWrap and Pollstar hosted an inaugural forum, “Culture & Capital,” last week bringing together C-suite leaders from across music, film, television to debate the opportunities created by this disruption.

Music mogul Irving Azoff, whose business interests range from owning venues to managing musicians, owning music catalogues and beyond, teamed up with yours truly to create “an opportunity mindset” to share ideas and strategies with executives and influential industry figures.

There’s never been a more critical time for the invitation-only, C-level event, scheduled just ahead of the Milken Institute’s Global Conference taking place this week. “Culture & Capital” was built on the idea that entertainment is at yet another inflection point with the rise of AI and changes in how we consume media, which is impacting traditional business models and time-tested financial assumptions. 

The discussion ranged from technological advances driven by AI, to the shifting consumer behavior in the post-COVID era, consumer trends around the central role of live entertainment and the limits and benefits of streaming vs. theatrical experiences. Executives shared how they are thinking about the new paradigms offered by technology, and how they have pivoted their own strategies to adapt and grow. 

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company attend TheWrap’s Culture and Capital event on May 1st, 2026 in Westwood, California (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

The event was off the record to encourage candid conversation. After a networking lunch, I interviewed California candidate for governor Matt Mahan about his plans to bring production back to California, and Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim about the pending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery. 

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The lively exchange included industry heavyweights, among others: 

Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment

* Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate

Scott Ratner, Co-Founder and COO, OBB Media

Tom Staggs, Co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

* Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

* Peter Guber, CEO, Mandalay Entertainment; co-owner Golden State Warriors, LA Dodgers

Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify

* Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America

* Patrick Healy, CEO, Hellman & Friedman 

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, Chairman of UTA

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME

* Andy Howard, CEO, Shamrock Capital Advisors

Check out more photos below: 

Sharon Waxman, Irving Azoff
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company

Sharon Waxman, Jerry Bruckheimer
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors and Chairman of UTA, and Irving Azoff

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance attend TheWrap’s Culture and Capital

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, chief legal officer for Paramount

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Matt Mahan, Mayor of San Jose
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Matt Mahan, Mayor of San Jose and candidate for California governor

Matt Mahan, Mayor of San Jose
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mayor Matt Mahan, candidate for governor

Jerry Bruckheimer, Director/Producer
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer beside David Duxin, head of media partnerships, OpenAI

Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Irving Azoff, Chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company

Ethan Sawyer Global Head of Media Investment Banking UBS
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ethan Sawyer, Global Head of Media Investment Banking UBS

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Irving Azoff

Omar Al-Joulani, President of Touring, Live Nation Concerts, Live Natio
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Omar Al-Joulani, President of Touring, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation

Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify

Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America

Susan Genco, Co-President, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Susan Genco, Co-President, The Azoff Company with Patrick Healy

John Kulback, Loeb & Loeb
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Loeb & Loeb

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, Chairman of UTA

Allison Statter Founder, Blended Strategy Group and Scott Ratner, Co-Founder and COO, OBB Media
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Allison Statter, Founder & CEO, Blended Strategy Group and Jeffrey Azoff

Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of the Hyde Park Entertainment Group
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of the Hyde Park Entertainment Group

TheWrap’s Culture and Capital
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)


Guests joined for a networking lunch at TheWrap and Pollstar’s inaugural Culture & Capital

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company and Jerry Bruckheimer, Director/Produce
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company and Jerry Bruckheimer, Director/Producer

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Patrick Healy, CEO, Hellman & Friedman and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Patrick Healy, CEO, Hellman & Friedman and Sharon Waxman

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management and John Kulback, Loeb & Loeb
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management and John Kulback, Loeb & Loeb

Patrick Healy, CEO, Hellman & Friedman and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Patrick Healy and Irving Azoff

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, Chairman of UTA

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Irving Azoff

Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify and Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO, HYBE America
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sulinna Ong and Isaac Lee

Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify, Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sulinna Ong, Richard Weitz and Irving Azoff

Jon Feltheimer, CEO, Lionsgate and Shelli Azoff, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jon Feltheimer, CEO, Lionsgate and Shelli Azoff, The Azoff Company attend

Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company and Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydanc
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Paul Wachter, Irving Azoff, and Makan Delrahim

John Kulback, Loeb & Loeb and Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback and Isaac Lee

Edward Menicheschi, President and COO, TheWrap
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Edward Menicheschi, President and COO, TheWrap

Edward Menicheschi, President and COO, TheWrap and Susan Genco, Co-President, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Edward Menicheschi and Susan Genco

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Hatem Dhiab, Founding and Managing Partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, and Susan Genco, Co-President, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ross Gerber, Hatem Dhiab, Founding and Managing Partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, and Susan Genco

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

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