TheWrap’s Inaugural ‘Culture & Capital’ Brings Together Industry Leaders to Weigh Future of Music, Film, Television | Photos

With an entertainment industry facing its biggest upheaval yet, TheWrap and Pollstar hosted an inaugural forum, “Culture & Capital,” last week bringing together C-suite leaders from across music, film, television to debate the opportunities created by this disruption.

Music mogul Irving Azoff, whose business interests range from owning venues to managing musicians, owning music catalogues and beyond, teamed up with yours truly to create “an opportunity mindset” to share ideas and strategies with executives and influential industry figures.

There’s never been a more critical time for the invitation-only, C-level event, scheduled just ahead of the Milken Institute’s Global Conference taking place this week. “Culture & Capital” was built on the idea that entertainment is at yet another inflection point with the rise of AI and changes in how we consume media, which is impacting traditional business models and time-tested financial assumptions.

The discussion ranged from technological advances driven by AI, to the shifting consumer behavior in the post-COVID era, consumer trends around the central role of live entertainment and the limits and benefits of streaming vs. theatrical experiences. Executives shared how they are thinking about the new paradigms offered by technology, and how they have pivoted their own strategies to adapt and grow.

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, and Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company attend TheWrap’s Culture and Capital event on May 1st, 2026 in Westwood, California (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

The event was off the record to encourage candid conversation. After a networking lunch, I interviewed California candidate for governor Matt Mahan about his plans to bring production back to California, and Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim about the pending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery.

The lively exchange included industry heavyweights, among others:

* Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment

* Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate

* Scott Ratner, Co-Founder and COO, OBB Media

* Tom Staggs, Co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

* Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

* Peter Guber, CEO, Mandalay Entertainment; co-owner Golden State Warriors, LA Dodgers

* Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify

* Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America

* Patrick Healy, CEO, Hellman & Friedman

* Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO, Main Street Advisors, Chairman of UTA

* Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME

* Andy Howard, CEO, Shamrock Capital Advisors

Check out more photos below: