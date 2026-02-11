Jason Momoa to Lead Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ Adaptation Set for Release in 2027

“Helldivers” is headed to the big screen.

An adaptation of the bestselling video game franchise from Arrowhead Game Studios, whose first installment hit in 2015, with an even-more-popular sequel in 2024, will be directed by Justin Lin and star Jason Momoa. It will arrive in theaters on Nov. 10, 2027, courtesy of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Lin, through his Perfect Storm Entertainment, are producing.

“Helldivers 2” is the rare video game that garnered critical and commercial success, with more than 12 million units sold across PlayStation 5 and PC in the first four months after launch in 2024, while also scoring an 82 on Metacritic based on 67 reviews.

According to the official synopsis, “Helldivers 2” is “a hugely popular game built on teamwork, camaraderie, humor and exhilarating action. The story centers on an elite unit of soldiers — known as Helldivers — who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.” Those who played the game – or even those who were aware of it – noticed the similarities between the hard-charging commandos of the game and those in “Starship Troopers,” which came out in 1997 courtesy of (you guessed it) Sony and Disney’s Touchstone imprint. In both cases, the only good bug is a dead bug.

Momoa is becoming something of a video game adaptation regular. He starred in last year’s hugely successful “A Minecraft Movie” for Warner Bros. and Legendary and will appear later this year in Legendary and Paramount Pictures’ “Street Fighter,” as iconic character Blanka. His very busy 2026 also includes a role in DC Films’ “Supergirl” as intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and a return to Arrakis in “Dune: Part Three,” also from Legendary and Warner Bros.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have previously collaborated on 2022’s “Uncharted,” with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; the “Twisted Metal” streaming series on Peacock (which will soon be back for a third season); and critically acclaimed “The Last of Us” for HBO.

Other high-profile video game adaptations in the works from Sony include a new take on “Resident Evil” directed by “Weapons” filmmaker Zach Cregger, which is due out this fall; and “The Legend of Zelda,” based on Nintendo’s beloved series and directed by Wes Ball, which has a May 7, 2027, release date.