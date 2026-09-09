Washington Post Names Jeff D’Onofrio Publisher and CEO

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The Washington Post has named Jeff D’Onofrio Publisher and CEO, the publication announced on Wednesday. The news makes official what has been the case for months, as D’Onofrio has been serving as acting CEO since February, when Will Lewis abruptly resigned during a state of upheaval at the paper.

Owner Jeff Bezos praised D’Onofrio in a memo to staff on Wednesday morning.

“Over these months, I’ve heard from many that Jeff has been doing an outstanding job, and that’s been my experience as well. Jeff has led with discipline and care — following the data and sweating the details, and he has my complete confidence as we chart our future,” Bezos said.

D’Onofrio followed up with a memo of his own.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility to guide this institution forward, and I also want to thank you for all of your support and partnership,” he said. “The Washington Post will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that we position it for the next 150 years, and I will be working with all of you to do just that. We have made significant progress together over the last seven months, but our work is never done. News and Opinions are at our gravitational center, and our mission doesn’t change. What will change is that we will build a modern media company with new revenue streams that move us from breakeven to profitability, so we can reinvest in our journalism.”

He continued: “It is the relentless drive and spirit of this institution that has helped position us for success. There’s much more to do, but I’m incredibly fortunate and grateful to have this opportunity to do it together with all of you.”

The Washington Post is on track to break even, ending 2026 on its closest path to profitability in five years, according to a Post spokesperson. The spokesperson added that the paper has sold more than 300,000 subscriptions this year so far, and programmatic advertising revenue has increased by 53% year over year.

That’s a stark contrast to earlier this year, when Lewis exited just days after sweeping layoffs that affected 300 staffers.