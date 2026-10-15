Jeff Shell to Launch Linear TV-Focused Investment Vehicle

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Former NBCUniversal and Paramount Skydance executive Jeff Shell is making a comeback to the entertainment industry with plans to launch a private investment vehicle focused on acquiring and managing linear television assets, two individuals familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

Shell’s new venture would look to acquire or invest in the declining assets, which include cable TV networks, individual TV stations or station groups, with plans to use the cash they throw off to build out adjacent businesses — a strategy similar to the Comcast cable network spinoff Versant.

Shell is in talks with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners to back the new venture, though the size of the private equity firm’s commitment will be dependent on the individual deals identified. It is not expected to launch until the first or second quarter of 2027, after Shell’s noncompete with Paramount expires in April.