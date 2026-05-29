Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Dan Levy for Failing Driver’s Test 12 Times: ‘I Think Stevie Wonder Got It on His 7th Try!’ | Video

Dan Levy is talented in many ways, but passing a driver’s test on the first go is not one of them. So, on Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel promptly roasted him for how long it did take.

Levy stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in support of his Netflix series “Big Mistakes,” and noted during the conversation that he does not drive in London, because “I don’t want to die.” According to the actor and writer, he doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to driving, so trying to do so on the opposite side of the street would be even more scary.

“The problem with me and driving: when I first took my driver’s license in Canada, I failed 12 times,” Levy admitted.

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Kimmel immediately questioned if that was true, before quipping that it would be “the most times anyone’s ever failed.” Levy pushed back on that idea, arguing that he’s certain at least one person has failed more times.

“I don’t think so!” Kimmel retorted. “I think Stevie Wonder got it on his seventh try!”

Levy cracked up at that, before defending himself further by explaining exactly how the Canadian driver’s test actually works.

“First of all, if anyone out there is scared of test taking like I was, you panic, you freeze,” he said. “And driving tests are not the place you want to be when you’re anxious and panicked. In Canada, we have a graduated licensing system. You have to take three different tests.”

You can watch Dan Levy’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.