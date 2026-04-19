Johnny Knoxville Takes Credit for Explosion, Plume of Smoke in Simi Valley

An explosion that rocked Simi Valley and sent plume of smoke rising over the hills wasn’t exactly an accident – but with Johnny Knoxville and the “Jackass” crew involved, we won’t really know until the movie comes out.

The Friday blast near the Simi Dog Park was part of a special-effects sequence for the upcoming “Jackass” sequel, Knoxville ‘fessed up on social media.

An Instagram user posted video of the smoke, to which Knoxville responded on Saturday.

“Apparently people thought a plane had crashed yesterday in Simi Valley,” Knoxville wrote. “Little did they know it was from a monstrous explosion @jemfxpopov created for us for the final day ever of ‘Jackass’ filming. We were standing near the explosion and couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

KTLA reported Saturday that large-scale effects are normal in Simi Valley, with the Big Sky Movie Ranch nearby. Knoxville didn’t say what kind of stunt the explosion was for, and it wasn’t clear if anyone was alarmed enough to contact authorities.

The final day of “Jackass” shooting “went out with a bang,” Knoxville concluded – though we won’t know exactly why until the movie comes out on June 26.