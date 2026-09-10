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Juan C. Acosta Named Head of Telemundo Studios

The executive previously led Mediapro Studio’s U.S. and Canada division and worked for more than 15 years at Paramount

Juan C. (JC) Acosta will serve as head of Telemundo Studio (Credit: Telemundo)
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Telemundo has named Juan C. Acosta as head of its Telemundo Studios operations.

In his new role, the executive will lead the studio’s growth strategy and the development and production of scripted content for all linear and streaming platforms.

The executive joined the entertainment company from Mediapro Studio, where he launched and scaled North American operations for the global studio, overseeing development, production, sales and strategic partnerships.

“I am incredibly excited to join Telemundo Studios at such an important moment for our industry and for Spanish-language storytelling,” Acosta said in a Thursday statement. “Telemundo has an extraordinary legacy of creating stories that connect deeply with Hispanic audiences, and I look forward to building on that foundation while pushing us toward the next generation of content.”

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Acosta will report directly to Javier Pons, chief content officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. He will specifically develop and manage long-term business plans and oversee greenlight evaluation across the studios. Acosta will also oversee the business’ development, including strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities.

“JC is an accomplished media executive, with a unique background in finance and studio operations, in the U.S. and around the world,” Pons said in another statement. “We are excited he is joining our team at a critical time, as we continue to evolve our studios into an innovative and dynamic operation delivering scripted content for all platforms, locally and globally.”

“JC will contribute his expertise, business acumen and leadership to help us continue driving the growth of our scripted content creation capabilities for Hispanic audiences,” he added.

Acosta joins with over two decades of experience in entertainment. Before Mediapro Studio, he spent over 15 years at Paramount. He held several leadership roles, but was notably president of international studios, streaming and networks, overseeing operations across 95 countries. He also previously held financial roles at Viacom, Telemundo Network, MGM Studios and the Walt Disney Company.

Mehdi Taremi #9 of IR Iran celebrates scoring a goal before disallowed due to offside after the VAR review during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and IR Iran at Los Angeles Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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