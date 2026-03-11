City of Los Angeles Slashes Filming Fees at Griffith Observatory by 70%

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced this month the 70% reduction of filming costs at the Griffith Observatory, one of the city’s most iconic locations, back down to 2008 pricing levels.

Instead of $100,000, it will now cost $30,000 to shoot at Griffith. Bass additionally announced that, for the first time in over 10 years, the L.A. Central Library has become available for Hollywood productions as well.

“Working hand-in-hand with the industry, today we are making filming easier and more affordable in Los Angeles – the entertainment capital of the world,” Bass said at a press conference Thursday, March 5.

The mayor was joined at the event by L.A. City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian and a number of representatives for key entertainment industry organizations, including the Motion Picture Association, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters, IATSE, LiUNA, Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, Costume Designers Guild, StayInLA, FilmLA, FOX Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, California Film Commission and the Entertainment Industry Council.

“The Griffith Observatory and L.A. Central Library have been the backdrop for some of the most iconic stories ever told. Today, we are continuing that legacy for the next generation of storytellers,” Bass noted. “City Hall will continue to champion key industry needs and work to create good-paying, union jobs and spur economic opportunity across our region in the process.”

“Yesterday the City Council voted to streamline the permitting process and revitalize filming in Los Angeles,” added Councilmember Nazarian, author of the Keep Hollywood Home motions. “We’ve made it clear that Los Angeles is serious about competing in a global marketplace, that we believe the industry that built this city is worth fighting for. I thank Mayor Bass for taking this action today.”

“Making locations like Griffith Observatory and our beautiful Central Library available for filming sends a message, not just to the L.A. film community but to filmmakers around the world. We’re extending an invitation. Come to L.A.,” Nazarian concluded. “We’ve got stories to tell and fantastic locations like this to film them in.”

The announcement last week comes nearly a year after Bass issued Executive Directive 11, which directed L.A. officials to reduce the Griffith Observatory’s production costs back down to their pre-2022 increase levels and to enact whatever precautions and safeguards were necessary to allow for interior filming at the L.A. Central Public Library again.

“As actors, we’re often the faces people see. But this industry runs on thousands of union workers — members of SAG-AFTRA and other industry unions — who build the sets, light the scenes, design the costumes, move the trucks, secure the streets and make the magic real,” Joely Fisher, President, SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local, said regarding Bass’ announcement. “I see these actions as more than policy. I see them as a commitment: to creators, to workers and to the future of storytelling in Los Angeles. Thank you to the Mayor. Let’s keep the cameras rolling — right here at home.”

“Granting more affordable access to iconic filming locations invites more film and TV productions to invest in Los Angeles’ workforce, business community and creative economy,” added Arlen Valdivia, Vice President of State Government Affairs at the Motion Picture Association. “The MPA looks forward to our continued work with Mayor Bass, the City Council, our guild and union partners and the City of Los Angeles to ensure smart policy and film-friendly reforms shape future success.”

During her mayoral tenure, Bass has overseen the approval of over 3 million square footage of new studio and creative office space, which includes the construction of more than 120 new soundstages, throughout Los Angeles.

Furthermore, as part of other changes dictated by Bass’ Executive Directive 11, the Port of Los Angeles has cut its review time for filming applications down to four days, while the L.A. Department of Transportation has extended staff hours to ensure up-to-date street signage requests and changes. FilmLA is also in the midst of developing in collaboration with Bass’ office and Film Liaison Steve Kang a new, tiered permitting fee structure for local, low-impact productions.

“Los Angeles’s iconic film and television industry was built on the backs of hardworking and highly skilled union, cast and crewmembers that bring their unique talents together to tell stories, shape culture and entertain the world,” Lindsay Dougherty, Principal Officer & Motion Picture Division Director for Teamsters Local 399, said last week.

“Our members’ dedication to their craft deserves the same type of strategic and smart collaboration to protect and stabilize our industry for the good union jobs it creates and the economic benefit it brings to our state,” Dougherty continued. “We want to thank Mayor Bass and our city Councilmembers for their continued commitment, and actions taken, to make it easier and more accessible to film in Los Angeles, while also preserving the goodwill of our communities put on film and the hard-fought for labor standards of our members.”

Bass’ efforts come after years of growing, vocal concerns from those residing both within and outside of Los Angeles over the future of film and TV productions in the city. In order to address those concerns, Bass appointed Kang, the President of the Board of Public Works, as her Film and Television Industry Liaison. According to the mayor’s office, Kang’s appointment has helped streamline some of the day-to-day barriers that traditionally slow down L.A.-based productions.

Nonetheless, in 2025, FilmLA reported a 16% year-over-year decrease in shoot days within Los Angeles County. While the year’s final quarter did report a 5.6% increase over shoot days from its previous quarter, the final three months of 2025 still saw a 21% year-over-year decline from the shoot days logged in the last quarter of 2024.

Work, in other words, still needs to be done to combat the steady decline in L.A.-based productions that the city has experienced over the past few years.