Kate Winslet Slams Double Standard for Female Directors: ‘Societal Assumption’ Favors Men | Video

There is a chronic “societal assumption” that male actors-turned-directors “will automatically know what they’re doing” that’s not granted to women in the same position, Kate Winslet said on the Dec. 19 episode of the “Kermode and Mayo’s Take” podcast.

At the time, Winslet, who is promoting her film “Goodbye June,” was asked whether she had experienced sexism in the industry while in the director’s chair. She said the answer was mixed, noting that the most noticeable difference was the assumption that she would have no idea what she was doing.

“I just think what it is is there’s this very strange thing with women, especially when you’re an actress who transitions into directing,” she said. “People just think that you’re a little bit too vain and want to stay in your trailer all day. And will you really do it?”



“The Holiday” actress pointed out that women, including her, knew how to get things done. She also noted that mothers in particular are good at balancing very little sleep while keeping to a tight daily schedule.

“I think there is a different language that is used when addressing female directors to male directors,” Winslet continued. “There’s a different set of language that is used talking to actresses who become directors as opposed to male actors who become directors. […] They’re just sort of allowed to get on with it. It’s somehow there’s this societal assumption that they will automatically know what they’re doing. Whereas the same assumption is not made of women, right?”

The actress said that it was not only not fair but that it led to bigger issues like having the proper budget to pay the crew. She explained that as a woman, you do a “huge amount of ringing around and calling in favors.”

“Sometimes, with a budget like ‘Goodbye June’, you might be asking people to come and work for less than their weekly rate,” she said. “I’m talking about department heads and their crew. Sometimes people take a little bit of a hit because they want to come and be part of that experience, and they want to support you, and we did have that on ‘Goodbye June.’”

She continued: “And that was also a part of the reason why I wanted to direct ‘Goodbye June’ because having advocated for women in film for the majority of my life, I did think to myself, you know, who am I if I’m not actually doing it and actively trying to change the culture.”

Winslet both directs and stars in “Goodbye June.” The cast includes Helen Mirren and Andrea Riseborough, and the movie was written by Winslet’s son Joe Anders.

You can watch Winslet’s full interview in the video above.