Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Finds Its Mother Gothel in Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn is in talks to star as Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated film “Tangled,” TheWrap has learned.

Michael Gracey, who directed “The Greatest Showman” and “Better Man,” is set to direct the project, working from a screenplay from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Hahn joins a cast that already includes Teagan Croft, who is taking on the role of Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim, who is set to portray the princess’ love interest, Flynn Rider.

Released in 2010 and directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, “Tangled” was a twist on Rapunzel and marked the beginning of a creative resurgence at Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film grossed nearly $600 million worldwide.

Kristin Burr is producing via Burr! Productions. Lucy Kitada is the executive producer.

Disney’s live-action remake strategy has been a company hallmark for over a decade, as films like “Alice in Wonderland,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” garnered past $1 billion at the box office.

There was talk that Disney was cooling on their live-action pipeline following the release of “Snow White” last spring, which bombed. That film, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was massively expensive (with a rumored budget of $270 million) and made only $205.7 million worldwide.

But then came “Lilo & Stitch,” which was released last May and grossed $1.o37 billion worldwide, making it the most successful domestically released movie of the year.

A four-time Emmy nominee who was most recently seen in Apple TV/Lionsgate’s “The Studio,” Hahn will next be seen in the biopic “Madden,” which stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale. She is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

