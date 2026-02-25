Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Cardi B Among Winners on Night 2 of NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Cardi B were among the winners of Night 2 of the 57th NAACP Image Awards virtual show, which highlighted the non-televised music and podcast award categories. Part 1 of the three-night event hosted by Angel “ThatChickAngel” Laketa Moore and Khleo Thomas kicked off on Monday, with winners including Michelle Obama and Lamar for his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. All three parts air on the NAACP Image Awards’ YouTube.

On Tuesday, Lamar won Outstanding Male Artist and, with SZA, Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for their collaboration on “luther.” The former First Lady also pocketed two more wins, both for “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.” Don Lemon was another double victor for “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

Cardi B took home Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album, for “Am I The Drama?” The “Sinners” motion picture soundtrack won Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film. Outstanding New Artist went to Monaleo for “Who Did the Body?”

Night 3 of the virtual segment of the 57th NAACP Awards will air on Wednesday, February 25, on YouTube. The main ceremony, the 57th NAACP Image Awards, will air live on Saturday, February 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

The full list of winners is below.

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding New Artist

Monaleo – “Who Did the Body?” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Cardi B – (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Kendrick Lamar – (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“ErrTime” – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Masterworks, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

Outstanding International Song

“Is It” – Tyla (Epic Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“We Insist! 2025” – Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell (Candid Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Do it Again” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Tasha” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

803Fresh feat. Fantasia – “Boots on the Ground Remix” (Snake Eyez Music Group/Artist Partner Group)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher – “It Depends (Remix)” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Score)” (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Sony Classical, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

Outstanding Album

“Am I The Drama?” – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Podcast – Scripted/Limited Series/Short Form

“Interesting Things with JC” (Jim Connors LLC)

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“The Don Lemon Show” (Lemon Media Network)

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help

“IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” (Higher Ground)

Outstanding Podcast – Arts, Sports and Entertainment

“IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” (Higher Ground)

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“The Don Lemon Show” (Lemon Media Network)



