LeBron James Unveils Polymarket Partnership, Becoming Latest Celebrity Face for Prediction Markets

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LeBron James teased a coming partnership with Polymarket on Saturday, becoming the latest name on a growing list of celebrities getting into business with the controversial prediction market industry.

“Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon,” wrote James, captioning a 14-second video social media video that depicts him in an office elevator with floors labeled with names like “politics,” “crypto,” “culture” and “weather.” The video ends with James smiling as he exits on the “sports” floor.

Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon. 👀



In partnership with @Polymarket pic.twitter.com/bNe5s1IkdO — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2026

No other information about James’ partnership with Polymarket has been disclosed, though the Athletic reports that it received a release from the platform saying more announcements will come Tuesday.

The partnership makes James the latest celebrity to tie themselves to the prediction market industry. The four-time NBA champion and founder of the SpringHill Company production banner, who is entering a record 24th season in the league, would be the first NBA athlete to sign a partnership with Polymarket. However, former champion and newly minted Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced a direct investment in rival platform Kalshi back in February. Additionally, tennis star Maria Sharapova and soccer legend Lionel Messi have both signed deals with Polymarket and Kalshi, respectively.

Prediction markets have looked to expand their profile outside of sports as well. In June, Timothée Chalamet was featured in a one-minute ad for Kalshi. Back in January, the Golden Globes broadcast featured an on-air partnership with Polymarket, displaying win probabilities for nominees that users could buy and sell predictions for and against on the platform.

James’ partnership arrives amid a series of public setbacks for prediction markets. On Wednesday, the union representing New York Times staffers urged the company against its now-abandoned plans for a partnership with Kalshi, warning a deal could compromise its journalistic independence. The same day, the state of New Jersey petitioned the Supreme Court to rule on whether states can regulate sports betting on prediction markets — a decision that came after a 9th Circuit appeals court ruled that the state of Nevada can stop Kalshi from allowing sports bets.

“Companies like Kalshi claim to offer legal sports betting in all 50 states, but they refuse to follow the gambling laws of any state,” New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport wrote in a press release announcing the lawsuit.