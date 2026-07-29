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Lionsgate Increases CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Pay to $19.4 Million for 2026

The increase comes after multiple TV renewals and hit films like “The Housemaid” and “Michael”

Jon Feltheimer Lionsgate CEO
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer (Credit: Getty Images)
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Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his annual pay increase to $19.4 million for fiscal year 2026 following the theatrical success of “The Housemaid” and “Michael” as well as the TV renewals of hit shows like “The Studio” and “Yellowjackets.”

According to the company’s latest proxy filing, Feltheimer’s $1.5 million base pay remained unchanged from 2025, but his bonus pay rose from $1.2 million a year ago to $6.5 million this year. In total, Feltheimer received $9.8 million in 2025 and $18.2 million in 2024.

Ron Schwartz (Lionsgate)
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The filing comes weeks after Lionsgate’s smash hit biopic “Michael” became the first biopic in history to gross $1 billion worldwide. The studio handled domestic distribution on the film, earning a $372 million domestic total that ranks the third highest of all time for Lionsgate. The studio’s television division also secured renewals of shows like Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and The CW’s “Trivial Pursuit.”

Feltheimer’s pay does not include any option awards because the three stock options in his contract will vest only if Lionsgate’s stock price reaches targets of $17.50, $20 and $22.50, respectively. Lionsgate shares closed Tuesday at $13.25 on the Nasdaq after the company separated from Starz last year.

Feltheimer, who has been CEO of Lionsgate since 2000, is contracted through 2031.

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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