Lionsgate’s Ron Schwartz to Step Down as Film President and COO

Ron Schwartz, president and chief operating officer of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, will step down from the studio at the end of March, concluding a 27-year tenure at the company, Lionsgate announced on Thursday.

“It was a difficult decision to leave the studio after a remarkable 27-year run,” said Schwartz in a statement on Thursday. “Throughout my numerous roles, the notable constant has been the amazing colleagues I’ve worked with across every part of our business.

“We’ve accomplished many great things together, and as I look at the growth trajectory in recent months, I know that I am leaving the Motion Picture Group in its best shape in many years with substantial opportunity ahead. I also know that it is time to move on to the next chapter of my career, explore new opportunities, and take on new challenges,” Schwartz continued.

Prior to his current position, Schwartz served as president of Lionsgate’s home entertainment division and later as head of global licensing and distribution. Over his tenure, Lionsgate acquired Artisan Entertainment, Summit Entertainment and eOne, with Schwartz playing a key role in integrating those studios into the company’s pipeline.

During Schwartz’s tenure, Lionsgate launched major franchises such as “The Hunger Games” and “John Wick” as well as acclaimed hits like “La La Land” and “Fahrenheit 9/11.” Combined, the films released during his leadership have grossed more than $15 billion at the global box office.

“Ron has been a pillar of the studio’s growth and evolution for more than 25 years, embodying our entrepreneurial culture and selfless team spirit,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has earned the respect and affection of his colleagues, business and talent partners alike, and he will be deeply missed.”