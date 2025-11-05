Russo Brothers’ AGBO Boards Lionsgate’s ‘Rambo’ Redo With Noah Centieno

AGBO has joined as a producer on the upcoming Lionsgate/Millennium Media film “John Rambo,” an origin-story prequel to the 1980s “Rambo” action series that starred Sylvester Stallone, with founders Joe and Anthony Russo serving as executive producers.

Noah Centineo is in final talks to star in the film, which will follow John Rambo’s experiences during the Vietnam War that shaped him into a warrior. Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander (“Sisu”) will direct the movie from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (“Black Adam”).

Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO, alongside Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon and Jonathan Yunger for Millennium Media.

Lionsgate recently acquired global distribution rights to the film and is launching international sales this month at AFM.

“AGBO’s entire team, led by Anthony and Joe, are creative innovators who are delivering the most emotionally satisfying and inventive action-led storytelling in theaters around the world today,” Charlotte Koh, executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said. “Combining our longstanding partnership with Millennium Media with AGBO’s groundbreaking body of work and Jalmari’s singularly visceral directing talent, we are confident that ‘John Rambo’ will be an event film that is a must-see for action fans.”

“Rambo is one of the most enduring and iconic figures in action cinema and exploring the origins of that mythology is an incredibly exciting opportunity,” Russo-Otstot, chief creative officer at AGBO, said.

She continued: “Everyone knows John Rambo is a relentless force of nature, but what truly distinguishes him are his principles, his code, his unerring sense of what’s right, and his willingness to risk everything to defend it. Jalmari brings the raw action and emotional depth needed to pay homage to this legendary character. We’re thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Lionsgate and Millennium to support his vision and introduce a new generation to Rambo.”

“John Rambo” is set to begin production in Thailand early next year.