‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Eyes 2029 Release as Directors Sign Deal to Return

Netflix and Sony have reached a deal for a “KPop Demon Hunters” sequel, with plans to release the animated musical in 2029 as the original directors have signed a deal to return, TheWrap has learned.

Filmmakers Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will be back, but fans will have to be patient for the follow-up to Netflix’s biggest movie ever. “KPop Demon Hunters” released on Netflix back in June and went on to become the most-watched original title in the streamer’s history, achieving over 325 million views in its first 91 days.

The animated film, with English dialogue but set in Seoul, features a trio of K-pop singers whose infectious songs power their ability to battle hordes of demons. It has become a phenomenon, boasting tens of millions of streams and songs that have topped the charts. The movie, which coincides with America’s growing interest in Korean culture, has proven to be a draw for both adults and kids alike.

During Netflix’s second quarter earnings call earlier this month, co-CEO Ted Sarandos singled out “KPop Demon Hunters” as “a phenomenal success out of the gate … and the fact that people are in love with this film and in love with the music from this film, that will keep it going for a long time. So we’re really thrilled. And now the next beat is, where does it go from here?”

The film stars Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Daniel Dae Kim and Ken Jeong, among others.

Netflix declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported the news.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is available to stream on Netflix.