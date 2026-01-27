Liz Tigelaar Sets Joint Overall Deal at CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios

Liz Tigelaar inked an exclusive overall deal with both CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios under her banner Best Day Ever Productions in a landmark deal.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” showrunner is the first to secure a joint overall deal with both Paramount and CBS. She will begin in February, joined by Best Day Ever vice president of development Abby Chambers.

“I am so thrilled to join not one but two incredible studios, each prolific at developing hit television,” Tigelaar said. “My history with this team runs deep; my admiration runs even deeper.”

“Shelley brought me my first book adaptation, igniting what would become a passion. David wholeheartedly championed my first (and second!) pilot. Bryan was the studio executive in the trenches with me on my first show that went to series, ‘Life Unexpected.’ And I have been so eager to work with Matt — a strategic leader and creative force,” she added. “Together, we have a shared vision which will allow me to pursue my love of adaptations, while dreaming up new, impactful stories with heart and humor.”

Tigelaar’s history with both networks and executives has allowed for her to create hit adaptations like “Tiny Beautiful Things” and her breakout “Life Unexpected.” She and Chambers will work closely with Paramount’s Matt Thunell and Shelley Zimmerman as well as CBS’s David Stapf and Bryan Seabury.

PTVS and CBS Studios will collaborate on creative and produce all projects in partnership with Tigelaar under the deal.

“Having Liz join us at PTVS and CBS Studios for her next chapter feels like both a homecoming and a new beginning,” Stapf, president of CBS studios, said. “She is an extraordinary creative force with a unique voice that blends emotional truth, humor and humanity in a way that resonates deeply with audiences. We are eager, along with our teams, to collaborate with Liz once again as she continues to create and build worlds that reflect her bold storytelling and heart.”

Tigelaar recently adapted the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and “The Cactus” by Sarah Haywood for Netflix.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated creator’s prior showrunning credits also include Hulu’s “Casual” and “Under the Bridge.” Tigelaar has also written for “American Dreams,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Nashville.”

Tigelaar is represented by UTA and Wendy Kirk at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.